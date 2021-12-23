A holiday event in Ozone Park served hundreds of children in need by giving them toys and jackets in a day that was filled with treats and photos with Santa Claus.
The event, organized by the Cityline Ozone Park Civilian Patrol in partnership with Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar, took place last Saturday at the Bangladeshi American Community Development and Youth Service.
The NYPD 106th Precinct Auxiliary, the Queens Community Lions Club and the Ozone Park Kiwanis Club also attended and assisted.
Contributions were made by the community, local organizations and businesses.
