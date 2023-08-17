Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Beach) initiated an operation with the MTA’s Bridge and Tunnel Officers to tackle persistent toll evaders on the Cross Bay Bridge, her office shared in a press release last week.
Those targeted were motorists who defraud the system by preventing their license plate or registration from being recognized.
In one day, officers intercepted over a dozen vehicles between Broad Channel and the Rockaway Peninsula, which together had racked up an estimated $150,000 in unpaid tolls and fines. During the operation, cars were not only ticketed but confiscated and impounded.
“This sends a clear message that anyone who deliberately scrapes their license plates, uses deflectors and covers, or false paper plates will be found and held accountable for paying tolls and following the law like everyone else,” said Pheffer Amato.
There will be several surprise interception operations in the coming months to protect other drivers and hold toll evaders responsible, according to the assemblywoman.
— Kristen Guglielmo
