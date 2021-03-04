Despite continued to-go openings amongst the Queens Public Library system, the organization has yet to announce when it will kickstart the next phase of reopening
As of this Thursday, with the opening of the Sunnyside Library, 36 of the borough’s 62 library locations will be open for to-go service, a status that allows book pickups and returns, but not in-person browsing.
“We continue to monitor the situation closely to determine the appropriate time to enter the next phase of the reopening process and what services we can provide to the public at the time, while prioritizing the health of our staff and customers,” Queens Public Library spokesperson Ewa Kern-Jedrychowska said.
As it stands under the library’s reopening plan, the public may enter select locations for pickup of materials on hold only and may return materials at external return machines. Browsing and in-person reference service are not available. Neither is seating, public computer usage, public bathrooms or meeting room availability. For the moment public programs only exist online.
Under phase two, deemed the “limited access” phase of the reopening, the public will be able to access limited, modified spaces for browsing, computer usage, in-person reference and appointment-based services. It will still not allow meeting room availability or book donations, and public programs will still mostly be online with limited in-person programs.
One recent perk, though: Printing is back. In December, the library launched a new print-on-demand service for library cardholders, allowing them to safely print and pick up documents as the Covid-19 crisis continues. Cardholders can submit printing requests by uploading files to QPL’s website from a mobile device or computer and later pick them up at one of its to-go locations.
To view a list of open library locations, visit connect.queenslibrary.org/6608.
