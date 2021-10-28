Kids and adults alike had a ball celebrating Halloween early at the Howard Beach Lindenwood Civic Association’s Haunt N’ Treat event, held last Saturday along Cross Bay Boulevard.
Businesses prepared Halloween treats for each child who previously had gotten a ticket to the sold-out event.
Parents and kids walked all the way from 156th Avenue to 165th and back up the other side as the kids collected their goodies along the way. Some adults wore costumes too!
The fall weather was excellent and a great time was had by everyone on hand.
