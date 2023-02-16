A Richmond Hill man was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to persistent sexual abuse on Tuesday, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz’s Office.
Basam Syed, 43, was brought up on sexual abuse charges last summer after forcibly rubbing his genitals on a college woman who was in Jamaica canvassing the area seeking signatures for a petition, prosecutors said.
Shortly after collecting the defendant’s signature, the victim was abused on the sidewalk near the intersection of Parsons Boulevard and Jamaica Avenue. The perpetrator then fled on foot, said Katz’s Office.
Syed was previously convicted for sex abuse and forcible touching in 2015 and had to register as a sex offender, according to the state Division of Criminal Justice Services. He served one year in jail for each crime — the first was prosecuted in Queens, the latter in Manhattan.
He was ultimately brought down this time by the very information he provided the intern, prosecutors said.
The woman used the details that the defendant gave her to identify him, according to Katz’s Office. Syed was arrested a week after the Aug. 1, 2022 assault and pled guilty on Jan. 24.
After Syed’s prison sentence, he will have five years of post-release supervision, Katz’s Office added.
“The sentence punishes the defendant’s lewdness and should teach him that his disgusting behavior has no place on our streets and simply will not be tolerated,” Katz said in a statement.
