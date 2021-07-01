Police are looking for a drive-by shooter who wounded three men in Woodhaven on the evening of June 29.
A dark-colored sedan pulled up to the intersection of 77th Street and 88th Avenue after 7 p.m. and a gunman started firing multiple rounds from inside the vehicle, striking the three men who were standing nearby, according to the NYPD.
Both a 19-year-old male and a 21-year-old male were shot in the right leg. A 22-year-old man was grazed by a bullet in the head. The vehicle then fled southbound on 77th Street, police said.
The wounded men were driven to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center by private means, where all three were listed in stable condition, according to the police.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven) sent out a statement on Wednesday raising alarms about shootings in her district. She pointed out that the incident comes only two weeks after a 24-year-old was shot over a dispute over a scooter at the corner of Jamaica Avenue and 90th Street, and a month after a man was shot on 90th Street near Park Lane South.
“Gun violence has no place in our society, and I will do everything in my power to reverse the recent upticks in shootings and certain other crimes. I am always in contact with 102nd Precinct Commanding Officer Antonio Fidacaro, and we have already discussed this and other troubling crimes in South Queens. After decades of progress in reducing crime, we cannot and will not return to the ‘Bad Old Days,’” wrote Rajkumar in a statement.
Anyone with information about the drive-by is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
