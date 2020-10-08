Three young Brooklyn residents were killed and an unidentified man was hospitalized early Tuesday morning in a devastating South Ozone Park car wreck.
The crash took place on North Conduit Avenue at 122nd Street. Police officers responded to a 911 call at 3:52 a.m.
They found a Nissan Altima had struck a tree and was engulfed in flames. FDNY personnel responded and upon putting out the fire pulled four passengers from the car. Ali Mohammed, 21, of Montauk Avenue; Kimani Foster, 20, of Sands Street; and Dior Berkeley, 19, of Barbey Street, were pronounced dead at the scene. A man, 24, was taken by EMS personnel to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition. The NYPD Highway Collision Investigation Squad is continuing its inquiry.
— Michael Gannon
