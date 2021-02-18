When Ozone Park resident Kay Menashe created a neighborhood library box where residents can trade books, she had so many that she had to put some in crates underneath the actual box.
But the box was such a success it attracted unwanted attention. In the first week of its existence someone stole a whole crate of children’s books. Menashe immediately began to rebuild the stock with community help.
Luckily, Jay Frango, a firefighter with Engine 260, stepped up and donated a crate full of books for the community by the end of last week.
— Max Parrott
