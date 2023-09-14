The Ozone Howard Royals were victorious in their first team travel experience.
On Aug. 31, the team won the 8U championship in the RGMVM summer league, which consists of Ridgewood, Glendale, Middle Village and Maspeth. Then, on Sept. 9, they won the 8U championship in the HBQVB summer league, which includes Hollis, Bellaire, Queens Village and Bellerose.
The coaches are, from left to right:
Top row: Frank Riverso, Brian Murray, Paul Barrella, Ralph Wallace and, not pictured, Charlie Gambino.
The team is, from left to right:
Middle row: Joe Testone, DelaJio Murello, Dylan Passarella, Sal Mazzurco, Michael Wissert, Joe Love, Rylan Lopez and Max Murray.
Front row: A.J. Felcon, Jack Murray, Dillon Ivazes, Max Wolf, Christopher Gulluscio, Lucas Barrella, Frank Riverso and, not pictured, Dominic Gambino.
— Kristen Guglielmo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.