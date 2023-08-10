The 8u Fastpitch Bulldogs, a youth fastpitch softball organization created from the Ozone Howard Little League, claimed victory in their first United States Specialty Sports Association tournament.
The girls powered through intense heat on Saturday, July 29, in New Jersey, playing three games, and went back again on Sunday, July 30, to win it all.
The team is, in front, Francesca Albergo, left, Sophia Tejada, Valentina Sturiano, Josephine DiMarco, Alex Carrion and Elle Panteleone; and in the center, Mellanie Yaldizain, left, Peyton Colon, Allison Prosser, Gia DiMarco and Aubrey Zayas.
The coaches are Keirston Enz, left, Frank Sturiano, Dean DiMarco and Christine DeStefano.
— Kristen Guglielmo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.