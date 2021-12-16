Thanks to persistent efforts of residents around 88th and 89th streets in Howard Beach, coupled with help from their councilwoman-elect and repeat visits from city agencies, a strange smell plaguing the area was finally remedied.
In early December, the Chronicle reported that Linda Miranti, a grandmother living in Howard Beach for 47 years, was experiencing a sulfur-like smell that had overcome her home. It was making her sick, she said, and she worried that she would not be able to have her family over for Christmas.
Miranti was not alone. Many neighbors in her area were experiencing the same smell and were worried that it might indicate a gas leak or something else hazardous. Word spread as Miranti’s neighbor, Barbara Smith, and Nicole Bruno, who lives close by, took to Facebook.
Several 311 complaints were logged and visits were made by the Department of Environmental Protection, National Grid and the FDNY but to no avail.
Soon after publication, Councilwoman-elect Joann Ariola posted a photo on Facebook saying that a sewage blockage was found by the DEP on 89th Street. Workers were breaking it up and expected the smell to dissipate in a few days.
“Thank you to all of the residents for making the complaints to 311 and for contacting me when they did not see a resolve,” Ariola wrote. “Thank you to the DEP, Community Board 10 and the Howard Beach Lindenwood Civic for working together towards a solution.”
A DEP spokesperson confirmed in an email, “After investigating several sewer lines, a blockage was discovered in a 10-inch sewer on 89th St.
“Crews have cleared the previously blocked sewer and are continuing to clean out the adjoining sewer lines. Additionally, deodorizers have been placed in catch basins and manholes to mitigate the smell.”
Although the smell still lingers a bit in Miranti’s house and she has had to shampoo her carpets, she said it is much better and she looks forward to hosting her family for the holidays.
