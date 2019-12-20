That kooky Christmas house by the beach

This year, Mike Giglio swears his small house in Hamilton Beach passed a long-sought-after milestone.

He kicked up the number of Christmas lights on it from 60,000 to 80,000.

“That’s more than the Rockefeller Center tree,” said Giglio, who retired last summer from his job with the city’s Department of Environmental Protection and confessed he has a lot more time on his hands these days.

He started more than 30 years ago overdoing holiday decorations on his homes — first in Richmond Hill, then in Hamilton Beach.

Between the 175 lighted and inflatable figures — everything from the Grinch and Frosty to Mary, Joseph, baby Jesus and the three wise men — and the hand-cut candy canes, signs and Santas, Giglio guesses he has spent as much as $30,000 on his display over the years.

His electric bill for the month of December runs north of $400, he said.

Giglio’s house is located at the top of a dead-end street, next door to the West Hamilton Beach Volunteer Fire Co., on Rau Court at 104th Street.

He used to get a lot more Christmas sightseers in Richmond Hill, he said, even though his display in Hamilton Beach has gotten bigger and more elaborate.

“It’s kind of hard for people to find this place,” he said of the out-of-the-way neighborhood reachable only by a single bridge.

“But I always told my daughters: ‘No way is Santa going to miss us from the sky,’” he said.

— Michael Shain