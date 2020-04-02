Lisa George, center, office manager for state Sen. James Sanders Jr., delivered a sumptuous repast from the senator’s office to the men and women of the NYPD’s 102nd Precinct in Richmond Hill on March 27.
Officer Shan France of the 102nd Precinct, left, helped accept the donation from George and Jarnail Singh, owner of Richi Rich Palace, also in Richmond Hill.
Sanders’ office also delivered meals to the 103rd Precinct in Jamaica and the 113th Precinct in South Jamaica.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.