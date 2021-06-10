U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-Brooklyn, Queens) joined with Queens community leaders in Howard Beach on Tuesday to announce that the Biden administration has earmarked the cash for a resiliency project in Spring Creek Park.
“The Howard Beach community consistently faces flooding during both minor and major storms. Compounding the risk of flooding, the area is highly degraded with invasive plant species that pose a fire risk. Like all of New York, Howard Beach is resilient, but we owe it to them to do better and to address the issues at the core of the matter,” Jeffries said in a statement.
Jeffries reported that the Biden administration has agreed to provide $500,000 in the 2022 federal budget for a feasibility study that would propose ecological solutions to manage the effects of coastal storms in the Spring Creek South and Howard Beach areas.
Jeffries and state legislators have been trying to kickstart a resiliency project in the area for years. In 2015, the state Department of Environmental Conservation put forth a plan to rebuild wetlands and create a berm around the area, but it was not approved by FEMA.
This time, Jeffries has gotten the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on board to try to launch a project that would provide coastal restoration for hundreds of acres of degraded habitat in the Spring Creek area.
“The impacts of Hurricane Sandy demonstrated the need to secure funding for the Ecosystem Restoration and Hurricane Storm Damage Risk Reduction Feasibility Study for Spring Creek South and Howard Beach,” said Col. Matthew Luzzatto, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York District, in a statement. “The completion of this feasibility study will provide further analysis on providing necessary risk reduction measures that will help protect the community while restoring its ecological habitat.”
As of now the funding is still tentative. Its next hurdle will come when Congress meets to pass a final budget in the fall.
