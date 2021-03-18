A Tennessee man was arrested last Friday for an alleged rape attempt in Woodhaven from January.
Memphis resident Marlon Serrano, 47, was arrested on March 12, and charged with attempted rape, robbery, sexual abuse and criminal possession of a weapon, after he allegedly attempted to rape a woman on a residential block, according to the NYPD.
On Jan. 22, at about 6:30 p.m., a 58-year-old woman was walking along 92nd Street when Serrano allegedly approached her from behind, cops said. He took out a knife, jumped on top of the woman and stole $5 from her, said the NYPD.
Police said Serrano placed his hand over the woman’s mouth, told her not to scream and pulled down her pants — at which point he bent down and bit her on her hip.
Someone walking by saw the incident and intervened, forcing the man to flee. The victim sustained a bite wound to her hip and was transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.
The NYPD did not disclose whether Serrano was arrested in New York or Memphis.
— Max Parrott
