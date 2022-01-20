The Council for Airport Opportunity — a nonprofit trade association created in collaboration with airline companies, the Federal Aviation Administration, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and the mayor’s offices of New York City and Newark — is in need of four taxi dispatchers at John F. Kennedy International Airport.
The JFK taxi dispatcher position pays $17 an hour and requires someone who can maintain the orderly flow of passengers and taxicabs in an expeditious manner, maintain an orderly taxi line ensuring drivers remain in immediate proximity to their vehicles and advise customers of rules and regulations pertinent to their trips, including the correct fare and meter rate to their destination, according to the job description provided by Andre Apparicio, program manager at the Office of Second Chance Employment department within CAO.
The job also requires a dispatcher to cooperate with the Port Authority Police, Port Authority Bus Terminal supervisors and taxi commission agents.
Taxi dispatchers also have to enforce Taxi and Limousine Commission rules and regulations; issue violations against drivers who don’t follow the rules; gather incident information, perform other duties assigned by a contractor, facility manager or a designee of the two aforementioned people; and be able to stand, walk and sit up to eight hours, according to the job description. There is no deadline to apply.
“Register at CAO and a case manager might reach out,” said Apparicio. “Apply if you have no experience or low experience.”
The Office of Second Chance Employment, located at 90-04 161 St. in Jamaica, works to provide job seekers with a past involvement in the criminal justice system access to oportunities at JFK, LaGuardia and Newark Liberty airports.
Even if potential candidates do not get one of the taxi positions, by registering with CAO they will have the opportunity to get resume building help from Elmcor, one of the largest nonprofit community-based service agencies in Queens, and learn about other career paths.
For direct inquiries about the Office of Second Chance email Apparicio at aappari cio@caony.com or call (718) 523-7100. To learn about other positions at CAO, visit caonynj.com.
To register for a taxi dispatcher position go to caonynj.com/applicant-registration.
“The Port Authority is proud to sponsor the ... OSCE,” Rick Cotton, executive director of the PANYNJ, said in a statement. “This initiative will focus on supporting residents of neighborhoods surrounding our airports, especially those who oftentimes have a more difficult time securing a job.”
The PANYNJ has also partnered with the Criminal Justice and Employment Initiative at Cornell University, according to the OSCE. The university is designing a curriculum to educate the respective organizations on relevant employment law and the benefits of hiring from the “second chance” population as well as addressing misconceptions surrounding second-chance employment.
“Putting people to work is what our airports have done since the first half of the last century,” said Huntley Lawrence, director of aviation at the PANYNJ. “We recognize that job creation is more important now than ever and we are committed to do everything we can to ensure all our neighbors benefit from the opportunities that our aiports offer.”
Approximately $9.5 billion is being invested to redevelop JFK Airport and $8 billion to redevelop LaGuardia Airport, according to Gov. Hochul.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.