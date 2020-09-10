New York City’s planned tax lien sale was delayed for three weeks by Mayor de Blasio last Friday — minutes before Gov. Cuomo appears to have put it off at least somewhat longer via executive order.
The city every year offers delinquent tax accounts for companies to bid on. They then are in line to collect the debts.
The sale originally planned for this past May was put off until Sept. 4 in consideration of the havoc that the COVID-19 outbreak wreaked on people’s lives and the economy.
De Blasio, in a joint press release with city Department of Finance Commissioner Jacques Jiha on Friday, delayed the sale three weeks to Sept. 25, saying the city will continue its outreach efforts to affected homeowners.
“COVID-19 has hit the pocketbooks of New Yorkers hard, and we’re doing whatever we can to give New Yorkers some relief,” de Blasio said. “Postponing the lien sale will allow New Yorkers more time to work with the City on their best path forward.”
Minutes later Cuomo announced his executive order. Cuomo’s directive order puts the sale off for at least 30 days, but says it can be extended longer, as has happened with other Cuomo measures since the start of the pandemic.
Cuomo and state Attorney General Letitia James said the stay is intended to protect homeowners as the COVID-19 public health crisis continues.
“As the economic impacts of COVID-19 rage on, the tax lien sale puts an unnecessary financial burden on New York’s homeowners, and especially communities of color,” James said. “It is the responsibility of government to relieve the financial hardships of the people wherever possible, not exacerbate them.”
“COVID-19 caused enormous disruption in the daily lives of New Yorkers, including their ability to keep a roof over their head,” Cuomo said. “The tax and water lien sale was delayed in May in recognition of this hardship, and given the current economic climate it makes sense to delay it again so that homeowners aren’t facing further uncertainty. This measure is part and parcel with our ongoing efforts to help New Yorkers weather the ongoing public health emergency.”
In an emailed statement, acting Borough President Sharon Lee, state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans), Assemblyman David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows), and Councilmembers Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) and Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans) thanked Cuomo and James for their intercession on behalf of Queens residents.
Lee had written to de Blasio last week reiterating her support for Comrie’s bill in the Senate, S.8921, which would postpone the sale until one year after the COVID-19 state of emergency is lifted, as well as a Council resolution by Adams endorsing the measure.
“It was simply inhumane and unjust to proceed with the 2020 New York City tax lien sale today,” Lee said in her own statement last Friday. “Thanks to intervention by Attorney General James as well as Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order today, thousands of families and homeowners — many of whom are here in Queens — are granted precious reprieve and will be able to breathe a little easier during this ongoing state of emergency. Without it, the City’s untimely lien sale would have displaced families, destabilized communities and disrupted generational wealth build.”
According to de Blasio and Jiha, more than 80 percent of owners pay the full amount owed, enter into payment plans or obtain an exemption that removes them from the at-risk pool.
The DOF also advertises at-risk properties and conducts extensive outreach to property owners at risk of having their liens sold, often partnering with community groups and elected officials to reach as many property owners as possible.
Property owners who are facing hardships making their property tax payments can take advantage of several existing DOF programs. Those include exemption programs to lower the amount of taxes owed, standard payment plans or a new Property Tax and Interest Deferral program, for those who qualify.
The DOF also provides a monthly property tax billing service for property owners billed on a quarterly or semi-annual basis. More information can be found on the agency’s website at nyc.gov/assets/finance/downloads/pdf/20pdf/hardship-programs-press-release.pdf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.