Though the West Hamilton Beach Volunteer Fire Department may not be getting quite as hammered with coronavirus-related calls as the FDNY, it is stepping up to do whatever it can to support its fellow first responders during the pandemic.
The neighborhood fire department serving Hamilton Beach, and Old and New Howard Beach, is putting together an ambitious effort to boost morale that involves asking for donations of “grab-and-go” snacks and thank-you cards from area children to send first responders across the city.
After Department Chief Nicholas Spinelli made a Facebook post soliciting donations and cards, he is still trying to get a sense of the scale of the operation before he gives a final deadline for the collection and a drop-off date.
“I’d like it to be known across the city what we’re trying to do, so that way we can provide cards and ‘grab-and-go’ snacks to all the hospital personnel — the nurses, everyone who’s working on COVID teams, precincts and firehouses,” said Spinelli.
The chief added that anyone can participate by calling the firehouse at (718) 843-9863 and scheduling a time to drop off materials at a safe distance at the station or coordinate with a member of the WHBVFD to swing by and scoop the donation out of a mailbox. He emphasized that all the members of the department have been hard at work on the project.
The volunteers will also begin working with PS 207 to organize a mass collection effort from students there and is looking to other area schools to participate as well.
Though Spinelli said the fire department has not seen the same barrage of emergencies as some other parts of Queens, the Howard Beach area has had one of the higher COVID-19 spreads per capita, with 340 confirmed cases among a population of near 30,000, according to The City’s tracker.
“We’re averaging between three to five EMS calls a day. We don’t get every call that the city gets. If we’re getting three to five per day, most are COVID-related. If we’re getting three to five that means they’re getting anywhere from five to 30,” said Spinelli. “They’re getting hammered — we’re talking over 70,000 calls in a 24-hour span over the last couple days.”
The cards that have come in so far are scrawled with hearts and phrases of affirmation. “I believe in you,” reads one. “You are a superhero,” says another.
Spinelli says the department is looking for snacks along the lines of granola bars, fruit snacks and juice boxes — anything that can be eaten “on the go.” The Howard Beach Stop and Shop is also going to be donating $500 in gift cards to the effort, and is looking into instituting a donation box for the snacks.
“I’m personally worried for my fellow brothers and sisters on the job,” said Spinelli. “And if I can do something to raise their spirits or bring awareness to them, that you’re doing the best you can and the residents of the city understand that, maybe it can put a little light into their day.”
