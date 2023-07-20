Comic book artist John Stanisci of Forest Hills will participate in a fundraiser for a mural of historic area buildings being planned for Forest Hills.
Stanisci, who has worked for both Marvel and DC Comics, will sell drawings of people’s favorite characters from 3 to 9 p.m. at La Boulangerie, a restaurant and bakery at 109-01 72 Road in Forest Hills.
Proceeds will benefit a mural planned for the side of The Bagel Spot at 101-01 Queens Blvd.
The project is being organized by Forest Hills historian, author and fifth-generation resident Michael Perlman, and will be painted by professional artist Gigi Chen, who is a native of Woodhaven and high school classmate of Perlman.
The mural will be dedicated to yet-to-be-determined buildings of historic, cultural or architectural importance to the neighborhoods of Forest Hills and Rego Park.
Further information on the fundraiser and the mural can be obtained by contacting Perlman by email at mperlman@queensledger.com.
