Sunday stab

Police are looking for a man who stabbed a Lindenwood resident Sunday in an undisclosed dispute at an apartment on 80th Street near Colonial Road.

Responding to a 911 call shortly after 5 p.m., police found a 54-year-old man who’d been stabbed in the torso. The attack was the result of an argument with a 26-year-old man, an NYPD spokesman said. Officials did not say if the two men knew each other.