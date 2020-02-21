  • February 21, 2020
Sunday stab

Posted: Thursday, February 20, 2020 10:30 am

Police are looking for a man who stabbed a Lindenwood resident Sunday in an undisclosed dispute at an apartment on 80th Street near Colonial Road.

Responding to a 911 call shortly after 5 p.m., police found a 54-year-old man who’d been stabbed in the torso. The attack was the result of an argument with a 26-year-old man, an NYPD spokesman said. Officials did not say if the two men knew each other.

The assailant, described only as light-skinned with short, brown hair, fled before police arrived, the spokesman said.

— Michael Shain

