The 102nd Precinct Community Council met following the summer break on Tuesday night, following the busy season and Commanding Officer Capt. Jeremy Kivlin’s exact three-month anniversary there.
Kivlin, left, gave a rundown of the summer, saying that the precinct did “some really good things” — including responding to over 100 noise complaints for large parties, issuing 393 parking violations for tractor trailers parked overnight and seizing 81 ATVs and dirt bikes last month alone — but that there is still plenty to improve on.
One highlight came July 27, when Officer Christopher Scheer, second from left, saved a man from jumping off of an overpass of the Van Wyck Expressway.
He was joined by his family and his former 102 partner, NCO Fernando Mayo, right, the baby’s godfather.
— Deirdre Bardolf
