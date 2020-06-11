A student at Thomas A. Edison Career and Technical School in Jamaica has won national and regional photography awards for her digital photo of the Manhattan skyline during a thunderstorm.
Nathaly Lema of Jamaica won first place for a digital landscape photograph in the 2020 Annual Youth Showcase sponsored by the Photographic Federation of Long Island.
Her submission, “Stormy Night,” along with other winners, were submitted to the National Youth Showcase competition sponsored by the Photographic Society of America, where she also won first place in the same category.
Dorothy Gist of the PFLI said schools enter through one of more than 20 photo clubs in the region. Thomas A. Edison was the only school in Queens to enter this year.
In a press release from the PFLI, Nathaly said she took the photo back in 2018 while her family was exploring the city when her grandparents were visiting from Ecuador.
“Therefore, knowing this image won first place makes me happy because if it weren’t for my grandparents coming to NY, this picture wouldn’t even exist.”
Frank Kirshenbaum, chairman of the Youth Showcase Committee at the PFLI, said in an interview that landscape was one of six categories in both digital and print. A total of 36 winners, including Nathaly’s photo, were sent in to the national competition.
