The Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids recently recognized a Howard Beach student nationally for her leadership in fighting big tobacco.
Isabell Faydalla, a 16-year-old rising high school junior, has been involved in tobacco control and prevention for one year, including through HOSA-Future Health Professionals. As an ambassador, Faydalla will educate and inform her peers on the dangers of tobacco use and the harmful marketing tactics of the tobacco and vaping industry toward youth.
While the U.S. has greatly reduced youth smoking, e-cigarette use among young people has skyrocketed in recent years. From 2017 to 2019, e-cigarette use more than doubled among high school students and tripled among middle school students, according to the 2019 National Youth Tobacco Survey.
As part of the program, Faydalla took part in a five-day online training session.
