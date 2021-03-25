The Quinnipiac University baseball team in Hamden, Conn., took unity to the next level this season to support one of their own.
Anthony Ambrosino, a junior pitcher on the Bobcats, lost his father, Anthony, on Oct. 7, 2020, following a two-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, more commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.
As the new baseball season began, the Quinnipiac team unveiled home-plate shaped uniform sleeve patches saying “Ambrosino Strong” above an oval with the positive message “Strike Out ALS.”
The elder Ambrosino, 51, an electrician in Local 3, and his family have been lifelong residents of Howard Beach. He is survived by his wife, Rachele, and their four children, Anthony, Sonny, Alexandra and Sal, all of whom their dad coached in sports along the way.
— Gregg Cohen
(0) comments
