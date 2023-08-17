Stop & Shop donated more than $170,000 to the Food Bank For New York City Aug. 9, presenting a “big check” for the round amount at a mobile pantry distribution at the Ozone Park Library. The action was part of Stop & Shop’s total donation of $2.4 million to food banks in the tri-state area.
The donation came from a combination of Stop & Shop’s in-store “Food for Friends” campaign and the Stop & Shop Family Foundation. The actual total contribution was $170,236.77.
The FBNYC Mobile Pantry Program deploys food bank trucks across all five boroughs, and each monthly distribution can provide up to 300 families with a week’s worth of food.
“... We are proud to donate over $170,000 to the Food Bank For New York City in an effort to help our neighbors fight against hunger, gain more access to fresh fruits and vegetables and live their absolute best lives,” said Gordon Reid, president of Stop & Shop.
— Kristen Guglielmo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.