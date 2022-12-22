A glue-like material, likely to aid in illegal “mail fishing,” recently was found on several mailboxes in the Howard Beach area.
“Many of the retrofitted mailboxes in our District have some type of sticky, double sided tape placed inside the mail [chute],” Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) posted on Facebook over the weekend.
Her office notified the USPS, which said it will be inspecting the boxes.
“If you can, please mail items right at the post office or be sure that your mail has safely made it into the mailbox and not stuck to the opening when using a corner mailbox,” Ariola wrote, with a photo of one near 84th Street and 157th Avenue.
Glen McKechnie, acting public information officer for the US Postal Inspection Service, said that his office was not aware of the specific box but said it does receive reports like this.
“The issue with something like this is that right now it’s just sticky stuff on a box — we don’t know if mail was actually taken,” McKechnie said. “Unfortunately, we have to wait for complaints,” he said. Then, inspectors can investigate.
In the meantime, he urges customers to look for the date and time of final pickup listed on each mailbox and not drop mail if it is past the collection time.
“We do not want mail in that box after hours because if there’s mail in those boxes after hours it is possible it can be fished,” he said.
Reports of sticky substances on boxes can be made at (212) 330-2400 and police should be called for suspicious activity near any receptacles.
