Students at PS 207 in Howard Beach this week pitched ideas for apps that would help people with a broad range of neurological and neuromuscular disorders to community professionals.
Groups tackled issues like dementia, dyslexia, depression and autism and came up with solutions to help those living with the diagnoses and their families. Many were inspired by their own family members and friends, like grandparents living with dementia and children who are nonverbal.
The project, led by science teacher Angela Carcione and technology teacher Barbara King, is part of a national program from Mouse, a youth nonprofit that encourages technology as a force for good. The Mouse Design League is a digital design program in which students invent an app to address a social need.
The work started with “napkin sketches” of the app ideas and students consulted with experts in the school community to learn more about the disorders.
They learned user interface and user experience design and utilized programs like Canva for graphic design and Figma, an industry standard, to design prototypes.
Judges and professionals participated, including Councilwoman Joann Ariola, bottom center with students.
Next, the winning teams will move on to compete at the citywide Emoti-Con where work will be showcased and reviewed by STEM professionals.
— Deirdre Bardolf
