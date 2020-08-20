While restaurants across the city are experiencing an unprecedented economic crisis that is shuttering them left and right, something different has hit Howard Beach’s main drag: A steakhouse is opening.
The owner, restaurateur and neighborhood fixture Joe DeCandia, said that while a new venture is a little bit of a gamble, it makes a lot of sense for him given the current state of dining. Plus, he couldn’t turn down a new venture.
“These projects are always fun when you create something new and try and come up with a concept. To me, I enjoy it. If it works, it’s a different story,” he said.
DeCandia, well-known in the neighborhood as the owner of Lenny’s Clam Bar and Roma View catering, recently took advantage of his unique position as the owner of the catering hall to launch his new fine dining joint on Cross Bay Boulevard.
The restaurant, Abba’s Italian Steaks and Chops, which serves high-end ribeyes, porterhouse steaks, filet mignon and fish, for the meantime, has been operating from Wednesday to Sunday nights exclusively in two tents in the parking lot outside Roma View at 160-05 Cross Bay Blvd.
“There was everything else — Chinese, Italian, sushi, Greek — but there are no steakhouses in Howard Beach, or almost in Queens. There are only two that I know of,” he said.
DeCandia pointed out that a big part of his rationale came as a creative solution to the challenge of running a catering company during the pandemic. The banquet hall is “almost out of business” in the current climate. Between that loss and the obstacles facing outside dining at Lenny’s Clam Bar, DeCandia said that it was time to try and maximize the amount of outdoor dining his Howard Beach operations could muster.
The catering hall building has two kitchens that conveniently connect directly to the parking lot area through a short set of stairs. Unlike many restaurants that are stuck making the most of limited street space, DeCandia said that he can seat 60-70 diners under the tents.
“There was no expense, as far as setting up a restaurant, as far as kitchen equipment expenses. It was really just the expense of setting up tables, chairs, and counters. Surely it was an investment, but nowhere nearly as much as if it was from scratch,” DeCandia said.
He’s looking forward to being able to play around with the menu, which he may change from week to week, to keep things fresh.
True to his family ties, DeCandia named the restaurant after his nephew, John Abbatichio, known as Abba. The DeCandia name has held a prominent place in the Howard Beach dining business since his father, Joseph DeCandia, opened Lenny’s Clam Bar in 1974. The restaurant, like all businesses powering through the outdoor dining experience under quarantine, is susceptible to changing weather patterns and regulations under the new system.
While his new venture may be a response to strange circumstances, DeCandia said that he’s in it for the long haul. Whenever the city decides to permit indoor dining he plans to move Abba’s into one of the catering hall’s several dining areas.
View the menu at abbasitaliansteakhouse.com.
