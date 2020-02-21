State troopers to patrol Oz. Park?

State lawmakers are asking Gov. Cuomo to assign state troopers to an area of Ozone Park that has been the scene of several brutal street crimes in recent months.

The precincts that cover the area known as Cityline in the western part of Ozone Park are “spread too thin,” said Assemblyman Mike Miller (D-Woodhaven). “We wanted to get as much help as we can.”

Miller, Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Park) and Assemblyman Eric Dilan (D-Brooklyn) made the request last Friday.

State police are already a presence in the city at state-owned bridges and tunnels and on some roadways. But stationing troopers in neighborhoods would be new in New York City.

Last year, at the request of Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, troopers were dispatched to the Village of Hempstead on Long Island to aid the local police with a growing gang violence problem.

The appeal for police help is the latest development to come out of community uproar over a rising tide of crime on the western edge of Ozone Park and on the other side of the Brooklyn border in Cypress Hills.

The area, whose residents are largely Bangladeshi, lies at the junction of three different precincts — the 106th, 102nd and 75th — and is therefore overlooked by regular police patrols, local leaders contend.

“It’s a unique area,” said Pfeffer Amato.

Nearly 200 people attended a standing-room-only forum last Thursday night at the Deshi Senior Center on Rockaway Boulevard to demand better police protection and introduce a new civilian patrol.

The “emergency meeting” followed a brutal, Feb. 9 street mugging that put a 60-year-old local man in the hospital with serious injuries. It was the second severe beating in the area near the Brooklyn border in recent months.

“The goal was to keep the pressure on the Police Department,” said Sam Esposito, president of the Ozone Park Residents Block Association, one of the groups behind the meeting.

“I think they were taken aback by the number of people at the meeting,” said Esposito. “They didn’t see it coming.”

“There were a lot people who don’t usually show up for meetings like that,” said Pheffer Amato. “It was packed.”

The introduction of a new volunteer neighborhood watch — called Cityline Ozone Park Civilian Patrol, or COPCP — is a central development in the community effort to bring more security to the area.

Patrolling in a car painted in NYPD colors, COPCP started regular shifts last week.

“We learned the 106 is down 20 officers from last year,” said Miller. “They’re doing what they can do.”

“The Jewish community in Brooklyn had some problem when they started [a patrol] years ago,” acknowledged Esposito, a retired police officer. “But we just want to be the ears and eye of the community, a deterrent. COPCP is here to stay.”

A spokeswoman for the State Police declined comment saying they had not yet seen the letter.

Requests for comment from the 106th Precinct were not immediately answered.