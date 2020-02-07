Stairs go from sad to glad

In Forest Park, volunteers from the Natural Areas Conservancy, a nonprofit group that works with the Parks Department to spruce up the city’s undeveloped wooded areas, showed off their latest project — a new set of stairs near Strack Pond, top.

As the before picture, above, shows, stairs leading to the pond were falling apart and treacherous.

After a weekend of the work, 10 new stairs mean the descent from a high trail to the pond below is more accessible to hikers.

The conservancy has a 25-year plan to manage the city’s 7,300 acres of urban forests, including what it calls its Strategic Trails Plan to manage hiking trails throughout the park system.

— Michael Shain