  • February 7, 2020
  • Welcome!
    |
    ||
    Logout|My Dashboard

Queens Chronicle

Stairs go from sad to glad

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, February 6, 2020 10:30 am

Stairs go from sad to glad 0 comments

In Forest Park, volunteers from the Natural Areas Conservancy, a nonprofit group that works with the Parks Department to spruce up the city’s undeveloped wooded areas, showed off their latest project — a new set of stairs near Strack Pond, top.

As the before picture, above, shows, stairs leading to the pond were falling apart and treacherous.

After a weekend of the work, 10 new stairs mean the descent from a high trail to the pond below is more accessible to hikers.

The conservancy has a 25-year plan to manage the city’s 7,300 acres of urban forests, including what it calls its Strategic Trails Plan to manage hiking trails throughout the park system.

— Michael Shain

QueensChronicle.com

More about

More about

Posted in on Thursday, February 6, 2020 10:30 am. ,

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments

Submit your news!

Submit your news!

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Submit news

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

© Copyright 2020, Queens Chronicle, Glendale, NY. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]