The 25-year-old man who succumbed to his injuries after being stabbed last week has been identified, and police announced that a suspect has been arrested.
Michael Izquierdo, 25, of Bushwick was found stabbed in his vehicle near Woodhaven Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue on the Woodhaven-Ozone Park border. He was taken to a hospital but died the next day.
Semair Taylor, 25, of South Richmond Hill, was arrested and charged with murder, third-degree robbery, third-degree assault and harrassment in the first degree, police announced on Monday.
Izquierdo is believed to have been dating Taylor’s ex-girlfriend, according to published reports.
As the Chronicle reported last week, police found Izquierdo inside an SUV with stab wounds to the torso but did not know where exactly the incident occurred because it appeared as though he was stabbed before reaching the intersection, according to the 102nd Precinct.
The investigation is ongoing, police said in response to a question for further details on the specifics of the incident.
— Deirdre Bardolf
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.