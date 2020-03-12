The St. Helen’s 10th-grade boys basketball team has done it! They captured the CYO diocesan championship on March 7 by outlasting Our Lady of Grace from Brooklyn and winning in double overtime.
“It was a great day for the St. Helen’s family,” their coaches said.
Getting there was not easy as St. Helen’s had to overcome a 10-point deficit in the March 1 semifinals against St. Margaret’s with 58 seconds left to come back and win in overtime. Back-to-back three pointers from John Gianesses and Anthony Russo led them to overtime.
It was an exciting two weeks — “an amazing accomplishment,” the coaches called it — for this group of boys who have played together at St. Helen Catholic Academy in Howard Beach since third grade.
The team members are Anthony Romano, Anthony Russo, Antonio Leone, Christian Focarino, John Giannesses, Joseph Andriano, Marco Jannis, Matthew Bodziony, Nicholas Musca, Samuel Collao and Tyler Rivera. They were coached by Joe Russo, Dominick Santoro and Ed Collao.
