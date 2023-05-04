Last weekend’s rain did not deter people from coming out to recycle and donate to veterans in Forest Park.
The paper-shredding and donation event, hosted twice a year by state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. and Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar, right, collected over 1,100 pounds of clothing and 800 pounds of household items. USA Shred handled the paper and the United War Veterans Council collected the donations.
Sixth-graders from JHS 190, above, volunteered their time, including Ethan So, Jeffy Kong, Justin Chiam, Christian Yao, Richard Guida and Yuanxin (Ryan) Li.
The 104th Precinct Civilian Observation Patrol and the Kiwanis Club of Ozone Park-Woodhaven pitched in as well.
This Sunday, the electeds are hosting an electronic waste recycling event at the Forest Park bandshell parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
— Deirdre Bardolf
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.