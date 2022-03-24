Team Up 2 Clean Up is back with its third year of garbage collecting around Howard Beach and Lindenwood.
The group’s first cleanup of the season was on Sunday and over 50 volunteers tackled the Joseph P. Addabbo Memorial Bridge, Shore Parkway, the Never Forget Way mural, 155th Avenue, 83rd Street from 164th and 165th avenues and 157th Avenue from 83rd to 78th streets.
Team Up 2 Clean Up began in 2020 at the start of the pandemic when four Howard Beach moms, Lauren Jaeger, Gina Barillaro, Vincenza Connors and Rachele Ambrosino, top right with two city Department of Sanitation employees, would go out walking together and noticed how much trash and litter accumulated throughout the neighborhood.
“It started with the Addabbo Bridge because we would walk over it every day and it was so horrible so instead of complaining about it, we said ‘let’s do something about it,’” said Barillaro.
“We started doing different areas of the neighborhood that needed it and had a crazy amount of volunteers. It just exceeded our expectations,” she said.
The group will focus on whatever areas they hear need attention, like cleaning up the medians on Cross Bay in the past.
DSNY participated in the event and provided equipment to aid in the cleanup. State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. stopped by and donated supplies and water.
Afterward, the volunteers were hosted by DiVino Pizzeria on Cross Bay Boulevard.
The group hopes to continue with their beautification efforts, even aiming to get flowerpots down Cross Bay.
Follow Team Up 2 Clean Up on Facebook for more information and to sign up for their next cleanup later in the spring.
— Deirdre Bardolf
