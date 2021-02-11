State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) is partnering with the city Department of Finance next week to bring a notice of property value virtual outreach session to his constituents.
Residents will be able to log on to the virtual seminar from 10 to 11 a.m. Feb. 16 to have their questions answered regarding their notice of property value statement.
They will be able to learn more about their market and assessed values, how their taxes are calculated, how to change a property’s description and how to save with property tax exemptions and abatements.
Those who need assistance should have their notice on hand at the time of the virtual session. Anyone who is interested in learning more about property tax exemptions and abatements should have a photo ID, tax returns or proof of income for 2018 or 2019. Veterans should also have a DD214 or discharge papers and anyone should have trust documents if applicable.
To register for the event, residents can visit bit.ly/nopv021621. Addabbo’s office said there are other sessions available at other times on different dates. To find out more, call (718) 738-1111.
