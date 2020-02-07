  • February 7, 2020
South Queens school threat unfounded

Thursday, February 6, 2020 10:30 am

An anonymous email threat sent last week to five separate schools in Howard Beach, Lindenwood and Ozone Park appears to have been a hoax, school officials said.

A letter to parents posted online at the schools’ official websites last Wednesday assured parents that “every precation was taken” to protect students at PS 232, PS 146 and PS 207 in Howard Beach, MS 202 in Ozone Park and a pre-K center on 79th Street in Lindenwood.

“The authorities conducted an investigation and confirmed that the communication was not credible and there is no threat to students and staff,” the letter said.

The nature of the threat was not disclosed.

A message left at the office of District Superintendent Jennifer Ambert was not returned.

In 2017, parents of students at PS 146 said they were not notified about a 13-year-old student who made threats to shoot up the school until hours after the incident was over.

— Michael Shain

Thursday, February 6, 2020 10:30 am.

