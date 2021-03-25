For Richmond Hill’s Indo-Caribbean community, the one-year anniversary of the pandemic marked a somber period that highlighted the hurdles the community still has to face in the coming months.
It also presented the community an opportunity to do something that has largely not been possible due to the nature of virus: to grieve together.
To commemorate the event, the Jahajee Sisters, a nonprofit aimed at empowering Indo-Caribbean women in South Queens, hosted a community vigil, which brought out dozens of residents at the intersection Liberty Avenue and 133rd Street.
The event last Sunday served a dual purpose: to provide a space for those who have lost loved ones to mourn as a group and to call for equity in the city’s response to the Richmond Hill and South Ozone Park area, which has experienced some of the worst viral spread Covid in New York City.
After months of high infection, Richmond Hill’s ZIP code has the second-highest positivity rate in the city as of this week. The area was late to get city testing centers over the winter, and advocates with the Jahajee Sisters say its South Asian seniors continue to struggle with technology access in order to make vaccine appointments.
“We work with many older Guyanese and Trinidadian women who don’t have access to technology or get really confused when they’re trying to navigate the website and everything is online,” Shivana Jorawar, the co-director of the Jahajee Sisters, told the Chronicle.
At the event, the group set up a stage where it laid out photos of 12 residents who had died from the virus, surrounded by candles and flowers. It also projected the names of 25 people who had died based on submissions from community members prior to the event.
The event featured Hindu, Christian, Muslim and Sikh prayers. One young participant, Gabrielle Francis, spoke through tears about the loss of her aunt, who was a mother figure to her. Another, Aeshah Farrouq, spoke about having to pick up three jobs to make up for income loss her family faced just so they could eat.
“We need government to step up and make sure our communities are funded so that we can honor the people that we’ve lost during the Covid-19 pandemic so their families can continue to live and thrive,” said Assemblyman Khaleel Anderson (D-South Ozone Park), who spoke at the event.
In response to the economic crisis, the Jahajee Sisters have provided financial assistance in the form of $500 checks to struggling families, especially to undocumented folks who are not eligible for unemployment or stimulus funds.
Simone Jhingoor, a Jahajee Sister co-director, mourned the death of her aunt, Drokaliawatie Murl Singh, at the vigil.
Singh, who lived in Castle Hill in the Bronx, another Indo-Caribbean enclave, was born with a hole in her heart, autism and sight in only one of her eyes. But despite facing many health challenges during her life, she was a warm, compassionate person, Jhingoor said. She recalled her aunt rushing to embrace her 1-year-old daughter in recent visits.
Singh was exposed at the end of December, and died on Jan. 9 after her underlying conditions compounded the effects of the virus.
“What made it so difficult was that she had to go to the hospital without any of us because of Covid. The restrictions are really strict and no one could stay with her and help her advocate for what she needed,” Jhingoor said.
After her aunt’s death, Jhingoor started the fund in her name to make sure that other adult Caribbean children who grew up with special needs can get access to the resources that they need.
“Attending the event felt really healing because it was an opportunity to come together and grieve with my community,” Jhingoor said.
