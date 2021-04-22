The clock is ticking for bus riders in Council District 32 — the countdown clock, that is.
Last week, Councilman Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park) welcomed a new, fully operational bus countdown clock for the Q55 route on Myrtle Avenue and 114th Street. The clock in South Ozone Park is the first of eight slated for the district. In fiscal year 2017, Ulrich allocated $180,000 in capital funds to the city Department of Transportation as part of an initiative to better assist commuters.
“I am thrilled to see the first of several bus countdown clocks in our district is up and running. This new countdown clock along Myrtle Avenue — along with the seven additional locations currently in progress — will make greatly improved commutes for residents and visitors alike. This is especially true for many of our senior citizens, who may not have access to the Bus Time app,” wrote Ulrich in a prepared statement. “I would like to thank the Dept. of Transportation for their ongoing partnership to improve the quality of life in the district through various initiatives like these.”
The signs connect to the smartphone app that shows bus time data in order to display the estimated arrival times for the bus lines at a given stop.
The remaining seven clocks at locations across the district are in various stages of installation.
“With more New Yorkers going back to school and work, it is crucial that we continue to provide these important transportation enhancements,” said DOT Queens Borough Commissioner Nicole Garcia.
