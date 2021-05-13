Mary Ann Carey, a district leader of 30 years and a lifelong community activist, died after suffering a stroke last week at the age of 81.
Carey, an Ozone Park native, had one of the longest tenures in the history of the city as a district manager serving Community Board 9 from 1984 to 2014. She was connected to her community and actively sought to inspire others to lead a life of public service.
“Very simply, my mom was an absolutely amazing role model,” said her daughter, Ann Marie Spies, a teacher at Divine Mercy Catholic Academy, who remembered her mom as a “trailblazer” who inspired her to work in public service.
Carey, who preached the importance of making connections in the community and getting involved in local organizations, made a lasting impact on many in South Queens and beyond.
“I can’t tell you how many people my mother got into politics or pushed to start different organizations,” said Spies.
“Mary Ann is the reason I got involved in civic duty at the young age of 17 years old, when I met her in July 1985 at [a] 102 Roads block party. She encouraged me to join CB 9, which I did becoming the youngest ever to be appointed at that time and the rest is history,” wrote Ozone Park Civilian Patrol President and former CB 9 member Sam Esposito in a long obituary of his former mentor.
Carey was born in Ozone Park to her parents, William and Carmella Longone, and raised in a house on 79th Street, the same block where she later moved to with her husband, Donald, after they got married in 1968. She lived there until 2000, at which time she and Donald moved to Howard Beach.
Donald died in 2008. Carey is survived by two children, Spies and Christine Guardino, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Over Carey’s herculean tenure on the board, which began under former Mayor Ed Koch, she presided over the development of the AIDS Center for Queens County, many efforts to renovate Forest Park, including the rehabilitation of the park carousel and a neighborhood rezoning of Ozone Park near the end of her tenure, among countless other changes to the board and community.
“She was involved in every organization and every function. Mom knew everybody. And it was just a beautiful thing because they would say, ‘Oh, you know, you’re going to grow up to be like mom,’” said Spies.
The community board was just one aspect of Carey’s community service. During her stint as district manager, she also became a member of the Woodhaven Kiwanis Club, the Lefferts Liberty Kiwanis Club and the Ozone Park Kiwanis, which honored her as a woman of distinction for 25 years of Kiwanis service.
Before the community board, she got her start in politics. She was a Republican District Leader from 1974 to 1980, acting as a delegate to the Republican National Convention in 1976 and 1980 in support of Ronald Reagan. She stayed a die-hard Republican for her whole life. She founded the Ronald Reagan Republican Club in 2010.
In her later years, she focused on spending time with her grandkids, but not without continuing to research her neighborhood. At the age of 68, Carey got her bachelor’s in urban studies from Queens College. Her thesis delved into the origins of Ozone Park going back to the 1800s. She continued to be a member of the Jamaica Hospital board of directors until health problems got severe in the last years of her life.
“Mary Ann Carey was a jewel in the crown of Queens County and a beloved member of our community. I am saddened to hear of her passing,” said Councilman Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park). “She was always generous with her time and a very kind person, a rare and enviable quality not found much these days in public life.”
