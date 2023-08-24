State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Woodhaven) is partnering with Quincy Asian Resources Inc. to host a social services assistance and benefit application program on Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Addabbo’s Woodhaven office, located at 84-16 Jamaica Ave.
Services relating to the following programs will be offered: Affordable Connectivity Program, Cash Assistance, Emergency Rental Assistance Program, Fair Fare, Home Energy Assistance Program, New York City Housing Authority and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
“I am excited to bring these much-needed services to the community where constituents can get help close to home ...” Addabbo said in a statement. “I would like to thank QARI for offering this assistance at my office. If the program is as successful as I anticipate it will be, I will certainly consider expanding it to my Middle Village office and add more dates.”
Each appointment will last around 45 minutes and must be made in advance by calling (718) 738-1111.
— Kristen Guglielmo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.