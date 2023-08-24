McDonald’s NY Metro and the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Queens hosted a soccer clinic for kids as part of the club’s summer camp at PS 146 in Howard Beach on Thursday, Aug 10.
The clinics included several stations run by youth coaches located around an indoor space at the school.
At the event, children from ages 10 to 13 had the opportunity to complete challenges to receive prizes at the end of the clinics.
For over 60 years, Boys & Girls Club of Metro Queens has inspired young people between the ages of 4 and 18 to reach their full potential. BGCMQ provides after school programs and serves youth from various parts of Queens, including Richmond Hill, South Richmond Hill, Ozone Park, South Ozone Park, Woodhaven, Jamaica, Howard Beach and Kew Gardens.
— Kristen Guglielmo
