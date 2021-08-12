A South Ozone Park high school student recently was selected for a national education honor.
The National Society of High School Scholars chose Moriah Ramcharran, a rising junior at Townsend Harris High School in Flushing, as a new member.
The society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment. Ramcharran said that she hoped the distinction would provide access to educational opportunities down the road.
“Coming from a family of Guyanese immigrants, I have made it my goal in life, above everything else, to make my family proud,” she said.
— Max Parrott
