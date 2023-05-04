Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a subject they say assaulted a sleeping man on a subway car with a wooden stick in a bizarre, silent attack.
Just before 10 p.m. last Sunday night, police received a report of an unprovoked attack in which a 67-year-old man who was seated and sleeping on a southbound A train approaching the 80th Street station in Ozone Park awoke to a man wielding a stick.
The suspect began striking the victim in the face with the stick, without saying anything, according to police.
The victim sustained lacerations to the face and swelling to the eye.
He was taken by EMS to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.
The unidentified individual fled into the 80th Street subway station.
Photos shared by the NYPD show the suspect wearing a black jacket and purple hat.
Felony assaults citywide are up this year compared to last, with 2,253 so far this year compared to 2,103 last year, the NYPD announced on Wednesday.
Transit crimes are down this month and have decreased since the start of 2023.
