A legal duel between the Republican candidates for City Council District 32 took a turn last week when political newcomer Steve Sirgiovanni managed to fight his way back on to the Republican primary ballot in Appellate Court.
Sirgiovanni’s legal battle, which is being bankrolled by the Queens County Republican Patriots, a Republican group that is set on challenging the Queens County GOP’s grip on Republican voters, overcame a major hurdle with the win, but still faces another potential court challenge from his rivals.
“I’m back,” Sirgiovanni said in a statement. “I did not actively campaign during the several weeks that the case was pending before the Board of Elections, Queens Supreme Court and the NY Appellate Court. But as I have said from the beginning, it’s the decision of the voters of the district to decide who will be their candidate in November — not the Queens County GOP, any GOP officials or the courts.”
Sirgiovanni, who is running against former borough president candidate and Queens GOP Chairwoman Joann Ariola, was booted off the GOP primary ballot by the Board of Elections after it found paperwork errors on his petitions to appear on the ballot in April.
He went through two court appearances to try and get back on the ballot. He first launched a lawsuit against his objectors and the city Board of Elections to validate his petition forms in state Supreme Court at the end of April, which he lost after the court found that his case to reverse the BOE’s decision did not fully address the errors.
He then appealed the decision in higher court, which ruled that the technical problems with his petitions should not stop him from appearing on the ballot.
The BOE originally issued a decision finding that the petition form was defective because “in the middle of each page of the petition volumes ... there is a series of unexplained numbers where the names [of] candidates are listed.” The board determined that such numbers, which Sirgiovanni’s lawyer contended represent election districts, could confuse or mislead signers.
In granting Sirgiovanni’s appeal, the court referenced election law dictating that designating petitions should be “liberally construed” and aimed at the prevention of fraud. It found that Sirgiovanni’s mistake was “an innocent and inconsequential violation of a technical rule.”
Sirgiovanni said he is looking forward to resuming meetings with voters and will soon announce the dates of his next town hall meetings and other campaign events.
Ariola said that Sirgiovanni will be among a group of Republican Patriots candidates whose place on the ballot will be further contested by a legal challenge in state Supreme Court that the Queens County GOP lodged prior to the appellate ruling and plans to revive.
