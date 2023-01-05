The moratorium on issuing certain accessory sign violations to businesses has ended, according to information distributed by the Woodhaven Business Improvement District. Enforcement picked back up on Jan. 1.
Regulations require that lettering on awnings be no higher than 12 inches and not cover more than 12 square feet of space. Only the name and address of the business are allowed to be printed on it.
The Department of Buildings, however, will not issue accessory sign violations for business storefront signs that existed before Feb. 9, 2019, and do not exceed 150 square feet in area or exceed 1,200 pounds in weight, unless the sign creates an imminent threat to public health or safety, according to information distributed by the city Department of Small Business Services. More from the SBS can be found at bit.ly/3vCa9In.
“Our small business owners are really feeling the crunch of increasing rents and financial constraints,” said BID Executive Director John Perricone. “So we’re going to continue to educate our business owners as to what they need to do on their end to make sure that they’re in compliance.”
— Deirdre Bardolf
