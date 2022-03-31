All are invited to shred paper and donate household goods to veterans this Sunday at Forest Park Bandshell parking lot.
The biannual event is sponsored by state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) and Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven).
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., residents can dispose of documents with USA Shred and donate household goods to the United War Veterans Council. Up to three boxes of personal, business or medical files will be accepted. Donations being sought are clothing and shoes, small working appliances and kitchenware, toys and bikes, jewelry, small furniture, American flags and eyeglasses. Electronics, cardboard, magazines, file folders, preshredded paper, air conditioners, paint and tires will not be accepted.
“It gives our constituents the opportunity to do some serious spring cleaning and help the environment at the same time by safely and securely shredding their paper documents,” Addabbo said in a statement.
“As a member of the Veterans’ Affairs Committee, I am proud to provide our veterans with valuable household items,” Rajkumar said in a statement.
