The 17th Annual Shorebird Festival is back on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge.
August is the perfect time to explore the diversity of New York City’s shorebirds, according to NYC Audubon. The refuge is part of the Gateway National Recreation Area, which hosts more than 325 species of birds, most of them visiting on their migration travels along the Atlantic Flyway.
The upcoming festival will offer guided hikes to the East Pond with visiting and resident shorebird experts.
The event starts at 9 a.m. in front of the visitor center and runs until 1 p.m. It is family-friendly and free, although donations are suggested.
For more information or to register in advance, visit littoralsociety.org/shorebird-festival. The refuge can also be reached at (718) 318-4340 for more information.
The annual festival is presented by the American Littoral Society, along with NYC Audubon, the Jamaica Bay-Rockaway Parks Conservancy and Gateway National Recreation Area.
— Deirdre Bardolf
