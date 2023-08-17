The Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge is hosting its 18th annual Shorebird Festival on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event itinerary includes a coffee, bagel and doughnut breakfast, a hike to the East Pond for shorebird viewing, a 50-year refuge history slide program by Don Riepe and a shorebird presentation by Kevin Karlson.
The festival is in partnership with NYC Audubon, NYC Parks, the Jamaica Bay-Rockaway Parks Conservancy, the Linnaean Society, American Littoral Society and the National Parks Service.
To register for the event, visit jbrpc.org.
