The Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge is hosting its 18th annual Shorebird Festival on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event itinerary includes a coffee, bagel and doughnut breakfast, a hike to the East Pond for shorebird viewing, a 50-year refuge history slide program by Don Riepe and a shorebird presentation by Kevin Karlson.

The festival is in partnership with NYC Audubon, NYC Parks, the Jamaica Bay-Rockaway Parks Conservancy, the Linnaean Society, American Littoral Society and the National Parks Service.

To register for the event, visit jbrpc.org.

QueensChronicle.com