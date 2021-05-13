Shaeleigh Severino, a 21-year-old paralegal who has been running for the City Council seat representing District 32, announced last Thursday that she would be suspending her campaign.
Severino, a Democrat who previously described herself to the Chronicle as more “an advocate not a politician,” said that funding troubles had led her to believe that her campaign was no longer on track to win the Democratic nomination.
“Looking ahead, I now see that my path to victory in the primary in June is no longer viable. Therefore, I have decided, sadly, to suspend my campaign. This was not an easy decision by any means, but it is the right one. While this campaign may be over, my work is far from finished. I will continue to advocate the needs of my community, emphasizing the political power of the people of District 32,” Severino said.
The end of her campaign will free up a lane to several other candidates in the Democratic primary, who like Severino, have characterized themselves as progressives including 10th-grade teacher and activist Felicia Singh and city planner Kaled Alamarie.
Severino said that she struggled to get the Campaign Finance Board to approve her paperwork showing that she got enough in-district donations to make her eligible for the city’s Matching Funds Program.
In her statement about ending the campaign she also made reference to antagonism she encountered in the district on the campaign path.
“From the outset, it was clear that forces were actively against my campaign. It’s unfortunate that a city known for its diversity and progressive values consistently makes it difficult for non-traditional candidates to succeed in its elections,” she wrote in a statement.
Severino said that she had experienced some backlash as a young candidate of color who had been outspoken about longstanding issues in the district.
“That comes with the territory with just being me and who I am as a 21-year-old, Afro-Latina running in a district that has never had that type of representation and it comes from being vocal about the issues that we’ve had,” she told the Chronicle.
Severino said that she would continue her work in the community through mutual aid voter registration drives aimed at registering younger voters, immigrant voters and voters of color throughout the district.
“We need to do a Stacey Abrams in the district — get more people activated, more involved,” she said.
This weekend, for instance, she is organizing a PPE distribution where she will be giving out KN95 masks, among other things.
