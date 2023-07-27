Bena Home Care Agency held its first senior appreciation event and giveaway on Sunday, July 23, at Phil Rizzuto “Scooter” Park in Richmond Hill. Approximately 200 seniors were in attendance, according to event emcee and Chair of Community Board 9 Sherry Algredo, who also helped plan the outing.
Giveaway items included travel tote bags with hats, T-shirts, throw blankets, cups, face masks, hand sanitizer and containers with food to eat while at the event. Free raffle tickets were given to seniors with prizes including televisions and fans.
Several elected officials and community leaders were in attendance. State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. set up a table and gave playing cards and puzzles to the seniors. Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar also had a table set up, with staff members attending in her place. Tyrell Hankerson, City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams’ district chief of staff, was there to represent her. Councilwoman Lynn Schulman and Assemblyman David Weprin were also present at the event.
Binrowtie Angelini, left at top center, the agency’s founder (colloquially known as Miss Bena), received a President’s Volunteer Service Award, presented by Dr. Monica Sanchez in honor of Angelini’s years of dedication to philanthropic work.
Due to the this year’s success, the agency plans on the senior appreciation giveaway being an annual event, according to Algredo.
— Kristen Guglielmo
